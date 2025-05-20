At the Charleston Night Two Finale, widespread panic erupts throughout the Lowcountry [Videos]

Charleston, South Carolina, was treated to a second unforgettable night of music as Widespread Panic delivered a fiery performance at Credit One Stadium. The legendary southern rock band continued their long-awaited return to live touring with a mix of covers, extended jams, and fan-favorite originals, giving the crowd an evening filled with energy, nostalgia, and surprises.

A Hot Southern Send-Off Before the Road Ahead

After rocking the stage the night before, WSP returned Saturday night for a second show that showed no signs of slowing down. This stop marked the final Southern leg before heading to Chicago and then Colorado to perform at the famous Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

Widespread Panic delivered every note with soul and power. Throughout the night, they honored musical legends like Van Morrison, Tom Petty, J.J. Cale, Col. Bruce Hampton, and Jimi Hendrix with thoughtful tributes mixed among their original tunes.

Swampy Southern Grooves and Iconic Covers

The show kicked off with John Bell (JB) in his signature laid-back style, leading the band into “Walkin’ (For Your Love),” featuring a jam-heavy organ and strong breakdowns. They moved into “The Last Straw”, “Fishwater,” and a rare performance of Van Morrison’s “And It Stoned Me,” last played live outside of their Mexico shows in 2019.

Crowd favorites like “Diner” gave fans a taste of the band’s unique storytelling, with JB delivering a clever rap referencing Carl Douglas’s “Kung Fu Fighting.” From there, the set flowed through a powerful mix including “Papa Johnny Road,” “Junior,” and Tom Petty’s “Runnin’ Down a Dream” — a special addition tied to their latest album Snake Oil King.

High-Energy Second Set and Deep Jams

The second set opened strong with “Blackout Blues” and charged through deep cuts like “You Got Yours” and “Sharon.” Fans roared in agreement when JB noted, “The same rowdy crowd that was here last night is back again!”

Later, “King Baby,” “Airplane,” and “Action Man” lifted the crowd before leading into emotional tracks like “Gimme” and a crowd-pleasing “Ride Me High.” The band’s signature jam sandwich featured “Papa’s Home” surrounding a cover of Traffic’s “Dear Mr. Fantasy,” ending with the joyful “I’m So Glad,” a tribute to Col. Bruce Hampton.

An Encore to Remember

The encore featured three powerful songs: Murray McLauchlan’s “Honky Red,” a moving “Postcard,” and a stunning rendition of Jimi Hendrix’s “Little Wing.” The last time WSP closed a show with this song was in 1986, making it a truly special finale

Two nights in Charleston showed why Widespread Panic remains one of the most beloved jam bands in the U.S. From deep grooves and rare covers to emotional highs and community singalongs, the band gave fans a show they’ll never forget. With their next stops in Chicago and Colorado, the summer tour is just heating up. For those in Charleston, the memories will linger long after the amps go silent. Until next time — yes, Panic did it again.

