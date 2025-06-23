At nearby beaches, Camp provides swim safety instruction

CHARLESTON, S.C. – This weekend, the Lowcountry Swim School took a break from the pool and hit the beach to help children learn vital ocean and beach safety skills. As part of their fourth annual camp, children aged five and older gathered at Isle of Palms to learn about swimming in the ocean, while also gaining knowledge on important safety measures like sunscreen application, staying hydrated, and understanding marine life.

Teaching Ocean Safety and Beach Awareness

Wendy Cox, CEO of the Lowcountry Swim School, emphasized the importance of beach safety for everyone, including visitors. “We’re surrounded by bodies of water. Whether it’s a pool, a lake, a pond, or now the ocean, it’s crucial to know what to do if you’re pulled out into a current,” Cox said. The goal of the camp is to ensure children know the dangers of the ocean and are well-equipped to handle situations like rip currents.

Cox believes it’s essential for the younger generation to be educated early, ensuring they understand what actions to take in case of an emergency. This proactive approach is designed to keep children safe while enjoying the beach.

Preparing Kids for the Dangers of the Ocean

One of the parents, Tina Matthews, enrolled her grandson in the camp with the hope that he would learn vital water safety skills. Matthews expressed concern over her grandson’s ability to handle a situation if he were to fall into deeper water. “Before, we were worried that if he fell into the five-foot-deep water, he wouldn’t know what to do,” Matthews explained. “Now he’s learned how to tread water and get to the side. At the beach, he needs to recognize rip currents and understand the potential dangers. It’s not all fun and games, you have to be cautious.”

Small Group Instruction and Lifeguard Involvement

The camp uses a method that has proven effective in teaching younger children. Lifeguards are assigned to small groups of children, allowing for more personalized attention. Cox believes that starting education early is key, stating, “If they know what to do now, by the time they’re older, they’ll be prepared. It doesn’t matter your age; even professional swimmers can drown. Educating them at this stage in their life is extremely important.”

Looking Ahead to More Camps

The Lowcountry Swim School has seen positive results from this beach safety initiative and plans to host another camp at Folly Beach in the future. This camp serves as a great way to empower children with the skills they need to stay safe at the beach, turning fun into a learning experience about safety and responsibility.

