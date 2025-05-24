An Ohio man was detained for cocaine trafficking at Credit One Stadium on Daniel Island, according to the BCSO

Moncks Corner, S.C. – A 51-year-old Ohio man was arrested on serious drug charges at Credit One Stadium on Daniel Island Friday, following a routine patrol by deputies from the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect, identified as Russell Hodgkinson, now faces multiple felony charges, including trafficking LSD, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and possession of a scheduled narcotic.

Suspicious Activity Leads to Drug Discovery

Deputies conducting foot patrols near the stadium noticed a nitrous oxide tank in use, which raised suspicion. Upon approaching Hodgkinson, officers smelled marijuana, giving them probable cause to conduct a search of his person and belongings.

The search revealed a bag of marijuana and a wagon filled with drugs.

Over 1,000 LSD Tabs and Other Drugs Seized

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies discovered:

1,070 tabs of LSD in two bags

A bag of psilocybin mushrooms

A bag of white pills identified as methamphetamine

A dropper tube with liquid LSD

The drugs were found inside Hodgkinson’s wagon, along with other drug-related items.

Bond Set at $130,000

Hodgkinson was booked at the Hill-Finklea Detention Center and was granted a $130,000 surety bond covering all three charges.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing and did not reveal whether the drugs were intended for distribution at the stadium or elsewhere.

The arrest of Russell Hodgkinson highlights the continued efforts by law enforcement to keep large public venues like Credit One Stadium drug-free and safe for attendees. With a significant quantity of illegal substances seized, officials are treating the case seriously as a major trafficking offence. The public is reminded that illegal drug possession and distribution carry heavy penalties in South Carolina.

SOURCE