After the Stall Road fire, the Red Cross provides aid to four individuals

Charleston, S.C. — A family of four is receiving support from the American Red Cross after a fire damaged their home on Stall Road early Monday morning.

Red Cross Steps In to Help

The Red Cross announced that it is providing the family with immediate assistance. This includes food, clothing, temporary shelter, and guidance on how to access additional resources.

The organization also confirmed that all four family members are receiving financial help to support them as they recover from the damage.

Fire Safety Reminder from the Red Cross

In a statement, the Red Cross highlighted how serious home fires can be, calling them the most common disaster in the U.S. They also emphasized the importance of smoke alarms.

“Home fires claim an average of seven lives a day in the U.S.,” the statement said. “But working smoke alarms can cut the risk of dying in a home fire by half. The sooner an alarm alerts you, the sooner you can get out.”

Details of the Fire Not Yet Released

As of now, local fire authorities have not provided full details about the cause or extent of the fire on Stall Road. It is unclear whether the home is still livable or if repairs will be needed.

While the full impact of the fire is still being assessed, the quick response from the American Red Cross has ensured that this Charleston family has food, shelter, and a path to recovery. This incident is also a strong reminder of how crucial it is to have working smoke alarms in every home.

SOURCE