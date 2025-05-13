According to authorities, one person died and one was detained in the Hanahan incident

A quiet Monday evening in Hanahan, South Carolina, turned tragic after authorities responded to a deadly incident in a residential neighborhood. Local police are actively investigating the situation, which occurred just after 9 p.m. on May 12, 2025.

One Person Dead, One Detained

Officers from the Hanahan Police Department were called to a home on Bowen Pier Drive where they found one person dead upon arrival. Details about the victim’s identity and cause of death have not yet been released.

Authorities confirmed that one individual has been detained in connection with the incident. However, the nature of their involvement is still unclear, and no formal charges have been announced as of now.

Police Urge Public to Avoid the Area

Hanahan Police are asking the public to stay clear of the Bowen Pier Drive area as the investigation continues. Officers remained at the scene late into the night, gathering evidence and speaking with potential witnesses.

The department issued a brief statement: “We ask that everyone please avoid the area for the time being.”

Ongoing Investigation

The incident is still under investigation, and authorities have not confirmed whether foul play is suspected. The Hanahan Police Department has not shared any information regarding the relationship between the victim and the detained person.

No additional threats to the public have been reported, and police have not indicated that any suspects are at large.

What Happens Next

As this is a developing story, officials say updates will be provided as more information becomes available. An autopsy may be conducted to determine the exact cause of death. Further details regarding the person detained and any charges filed are expected in the coming days.

The tragic event on Bowen Pier Drive has left the Hanahan community searching for answers. As police continue to investigate, residents are urged to stay alert and patient while more information comes to light. The presence of law enforcement in the area may continue as the case unfolds. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Hanahan Police directly.

SOURCE