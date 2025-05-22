A woman uncovered a body in Lake Moultrie while cleaning the beach: report

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. – Authorities are investigating the death of a 70-year-old man whose body was found along the shores of Lake Moultrie on Tuesday afternoon. The discovery was made by a woman who was cleaning the beach area.

Discovery at the Lake

According to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a recreational area off Short Stay Road at around 2:30 p.m. after reports of a possible body in the water. Emergency crews, including the Berkeley County Fire Department, responded quickly and pulled the body from the lake.

Victim Identified

The victim has been identified as John C. Young, age 70. Authorities confirmed that his body was found face down near the shoreline.

Beach Cleaner Made the Discovery

An incident report reveals that a woman, who had been cleaning up dead birds from the beach, initially mistook the body for another bird. As she got closer, she realized it was a person and contacted authorities.

Investigation Underway

While officials are treating the case as a possible drowning, the exact cause of death has not yet been confirmed. An autopsy has been scheduled to determine how John C. Young died.

What Happens Next

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the case. As of now, no foul play is suspected, but officials are awaiting autopsy results to determine the next steps.

A peaceful beach cleanup turned into a tragic discovery when a woman found the body of John C. Young in Lake Moultrie. Authorities are now working to understand how he died as the community awaits answers.

SOURCE