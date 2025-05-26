A motorcyclist died in a collision near the I-526 and I-26 intersection; an investigation is underway

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — A motorcyclist tragically died in a crash early Sunday near the interchange of I-526 and I-26 in North Charleston, police reported.

According to the North Charleston Police Department, officers responded around 2:15 a.m. to reports of a collision involving a motorcycle at the I-526 west off-ramp and I-26 west on-ramp.

At the scene, officers found the motorcycle lying on the on-ramp, while the rider was discovered approximately 50 feet below the ramp. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The North Charleston Police Traffic Unit and the Charleston County Coroner’s Office are currently investigating the crash.

