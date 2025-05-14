A dump truck poured gravel across the Limehouse Bridge, according to authorities

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Drivers headed to Johns Island faced delays Tuesday morning after a dump truck spilled gravel on the Limehouse Bridge, according to the Charleston Police Department.

Gravel Spill on Main Road Toward Johns Island

The incident occurred on Main Road, leading toward Johns Island, during the busy morning commute. While police did not close the bridge, they urged all drivers to slow down and use caution while passing through the area.

“Cleanup crews are being notified to remove the debris from the road,” said Charleston Police in a statement.

No Timeline for Cleanup Provided

As of now, no specific timeline has been announced for when the gravel will be fully removed. Authorities are continuing to monitor the area and coordinate with cleanup crews.

The Limehouse Bridge, a major connector for residents and commuters traveling between West Ashley and Johns Island, remained open, but traffic may remain slow until the debris is cleared.

Motorists are advised to allow extra travel time and stay alert for workers and loose gravel on the roadway.

