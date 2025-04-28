5 Hidden Histories That Will Change How You See the Holy City

Charleston, South Carolina, is a city where history comes alive at every corner. Among its many neighborhoods, the Eastside stands out for its rich, vibrant past that has helped shape Charleston’s unique culture. From its beginnings as Hampstead Village to the legacy of famous artisans, the Eastside has a story worth telling. Let’s explore five important historic narratives that make Charleston’s Eastside truly special.

Hampstead Village: The Start of the Eastside

The Eastside’s story begins with Hampstead Village, established in 1769 by Henry Laurens. Laurens bought and divided up land that once belonged to Richard Cole and George Austin. He created a planned community with a neat grid of streets—a rare idea at the time. Originally a rural area, Hampstead grew into a wealthy suburb before becoming one of Charleston’s most diverse and densely populated neighborhoods. Over the years, its boundaries have shifted, but the Eastside’s historical identity has remained strong.

A Thriving Working-Class and Black Artisan Community

In the 19th century, the Eastside became home to a large working-class community, including over 3,000 free Black artisans. Skilled carpenters, ironsmiths, tailors, and other craftsmen lived and worked here. Their talents helped build many of Charleston’s most famous buildings. Despite facing hardships after the Civil War, including poverty and discriminatory laws, they left a lasting impact. German and Irish immigrants also moved to the Eastside, adding to its rich cultural mix, though this diversity sometimes led to tensions.

The Legacy of Philip Simmons, Charleston’s Master Blacksmith

One of the Eastside’s most legendary figures is Philip Simmons (1912–2009). Moving to Charleston as a young boy, he learned blacksmithing under Peter Simmons. Over nearly eight decades, Philip created more than a thousand beautiful wrought iron pieces—gates, fences, balconies, and more—that now decorate homes, churches, and public spaces all around Charleston and beyond. His work, often featuring intricate curls and animal designs, became a symbol of Charleston’s charm. Simmons received national awards, and his old workshop on Blake Street is now a museum, keeping his legacy alive.

Urban Change and Preservation Efforts

The Eastside has seen many ups and downs. After the Civil War, the neighborhood faced poverty and tough times. In the 20th century, public housing projects and new businesses appeared next to crumbling historic homes. During the 1980s, there were efforts to turn the Eastside into a historic district. While preservationists supported it, many local residents worried about higher living costs and strict building rules. Even today, the neighborhood tries to balance growth with protecting its beautiful historic character.

Simmons’s Iron Gates: A Lasting Symbol of the Eastside’s Spirit

Philip Simmons’s iron gates are more than just decorations—they represent the creativity and resilience of the Eastside. His famous works, like the “snake gate,” can be seen at places such as the Charleston Visitor Center and even the Smithsonian Institution. Today, his nephew, Carlton Simmons, carries on the family tradition at the original Blake Street workshop. Through their craft, the spirit of the Eastside continues to shine brightly.

Charleston’s Eastside is more than just a neighborhood; it is a living record of resilience, craftsmanship, and community spirit. From the historic roots of Hampstead Village to the masterful works of Philip Simmons, the Eastside’s story is one of determination and pride. As Charleston continues to grow, the Eastside remains a beautiful reminder of the city’s rich past and vibrant culture.

SOURCE