Workers fight a massive fire at the dump in Charleston County

Charleston, S.C. — Crews are currently working to contain a large landfill fire in Charleston County that broke out on Monday night. The fire was reported around 8:08 p.m., with responders finding a significant pile of metal in flames, which was threatening to spread to a nearby pile of tires.

Details of the Fire:

The fire has generated large plumes of black smoke, visible from several miles away, causing concerns about air quality and safety in the surrounding area.

The City of Charleston’s Hazmat team is on-site, closely monitoring the air quality to ensure public safety.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is expected to send a representative on Tuesday morning to assess the situation and conduct further evaluations.

Response and Ongoing Efforts:

Firefighters from the St. Andrews Fire Department, City of Charleston fire departments, and the Charleston County Rescue Squad are actively working to extinguish the flames.

As of now, no injuries have been reported, and efforts are ongoing to prevent the fire from spreading further.

Authorities will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide updates as more information becomes available.

