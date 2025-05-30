Woman sues three Charleston-area businesses over an alleged 2018 rape

A woman, identified as Jane Doe, has filed a lawsuit against three Charleston-area businessmen—Patrick Bryant, John Osborne, and Eric Bowman—alleging she was sexually assaulted while unconscious, with the other men watching and recording. This case is part of a larger scandal brought to light by U.S. Representative Nancy Mace (R-S.C.), who discovered videos and photos of alleged assaults on women, including herself.

Background of the Lawsuit and Allegations

The complaint, filed on May 29 in Charleston County, claims that the victim was intoxicated and passed out at Bowman’s home in 2018 after spending time with the men. She says Bryant and Bowman took nonconsensual photos while she was incapacitated, and Osborne sexually assaulted her, an act recorded on a home security camera.

The woman was reportedly unaware of the assault until Rep. Mace informed her in April 2024 after finding the footage during her own investigation.

Details Shared by Rep. Nancy Mace

During a press conference on Daniel Island, Mace described the difficulty of telling the victim the truth. She praised the woman’s bravery for coming forward and promised to support her throughout the legal process.

“This young woman didn’t know she was raped because she was unconscious,” Mace said. “Her strength in coming forward is immeasurable.”

Additional Lawsuit Context

Jane Doe previously worked for one of Bryant’s companies and later joined a wage theft class-action lawsuit against the company. The complaint alleges that Bowman threatened her with releasing footage to intimidate her into dropping the case, but she stood firm.

Responses from the Accused

All three men have denied the allegations. Bryant called the lawsuit a “media stunt” and accused Mace of political motives. Bowman also described the case as a political vendetta, supported by his wife and Mace. Osborne’s attorney referenced testimony from a key witness as part of his defense.

Ongoing Investigations and Legal Battles

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division began investigating Bryant in December 2023 after being alerted by the U.S. Capitol Police. Since Mace’s February 2024 speech exposing these claims, multiple civil lawsuits have been filed, including defamation suits involving Mace and Bowman.

SOURCE