We’re scared:’ neighbors express concerns following shooting at North Charleston nightclub

A shooting at the Aqua Lounge and Night Club in North Charleston on Tuesday night has left one person injured, and neighbors are expressing growing concerns about safety in their community. The shooting is the latest incident in an area that some residents feel has become more violent since the nightclub opened.

The Shooting Incident

The North Charleston Police Department responded to a shooting at Aqua Lounge, located on Rivers Avenue, around 10 p.m. on Tuesday. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found one person who had been injured while trying to flee the area. They later learned of a second victim who had been shot and was receiving treatment at a nearby hospital.

Initially, security officers at the club informed the police that the shooting occurred outside the club. However, further investigation revealed that the shooting actually took place inside the club.

Neighbors Express Concerns

Residents living near the nightclub, particularly in the Singing Pines neighborhood, have expressed their frustration with the increasing violence tied to the Aqua Lounge. Betsy Hayden, a long-time resident of the area, shared her concerns back in March when the club first opened. At that time, she feared the establishment would bring violence to the community. Unfortunately, her worries have proven to be valid.

“We don’t want this type of violence around us because we haven’t had it,” Hayden said, expressing her frustration that the area has now become more dangerous. “If you allow one, then you have to allow another and another, and we don’t want it.”

Growing Tensions in the Community

Hayden is not the only one worried about the nightclub’s impact on the neighborhood. Andrea Erb, another resident, said that some neighbors are even considering moving away due to the noise and safety concerns, especially those with children.

Erb, who owns a property backing up directly to the nightclub, mentioned that part of her fence was damaged during the incident. “They can just come right into our backyards with the guns,” she said. This highlights the growing fear that the nightclub’s violence is spilling into residential areas.

Club’s Licensing Issues

The Aqua Lounge, which received its business license on May 12, and its alcohol license on April 17, has faced controversy since its opening. Neighbors, including Erb and Hayden, claim that the nightclub was operating before it had obtained the necessary licenses from the city and state. Lorenzo Johnson, the owner of Aqua Lounge, denied having knowledge of these issues back in March.

Erb and other residents argue that a more family-friendly establishment, such as a restaurant, would be a better fit for the area. Instead, they are left dealing with excessive noise from the club, which they say is so loud it feels like the music is playing inside their homes.

Safety Concerns and Community Sentiment

With the recent shooting and the ongoing problems with the nightclub, many neighbors now feel unsafe. Hayden voiced her fear, saying, “We’re scared. This is what we’ve been afraid of.”

As the investigation continues, the North Charleston Police Department has not yet identified any suspects. Neighbors hope that local authorities will take action to address the safety concerns and restore peace to their community.

The shooting at Aqua Lounge has brought the ongoing issues surrounding the nightclub to the forefront, leaving residents increasingly concerned about their safety. As the investigation continues, the community awaits further updates.

