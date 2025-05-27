Weather Alert for South Carolina: Highway 17 Could See Flash Floods and Thunderstorms by Tuesday Afternoon in Charleston

Charleston, S.C. – If you’re planning to be out and about in Charleston this week, keep an umbrella and some caution handy. Starting Tuesday afternoon, the Lowcountry could see heavy rain, lightning, and flash flooding due to several rounds of thunderstorms expected to roll through the area.

Tuesday: Storms Begin After 2 PM

According to the National Weather Service, storms are expected to form by 2 p.m. Tuesday and may continue into the evening. These storms could bring:

Heavy downpours

Dangerous lightning

Gusty winds (up to 15 mph near storms)

Flash flooding, especially along U.S. Highway 17 and I-526

Rain totals may reach one inch or more in some spots, especially in low-lying areas with poor drainage. Areas near coastal creeks and marshes are especially at risk. Drivers should avoid flooded roads and allow extra travel time.

Wednesday: Brief Break, Then More Rain

After a short break in the morning, more storms are expected by Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures will stay warm and humid, with highs in the mid-80s. Keep an eye on the sky if you have outdoor plans.

Thursday: Rainy and Stormy Again

Thunderstorms remain likely throughout Thursday, especially in the afternoon and evening. Flooding and power outages may occur in some areas due to heavy rainfall. Storms should start to clear out by early Friday.

Friday and Saturday: Some Relief Ahead

Friday brings a few early morning showers, but conditions are expected to improve by afternoon. Saturday looks mostly sunny and dry, with highs in the mid-80s—a good day to finally enjoy the outdoors again.

Charleston 5-Day Weather Outlook:

Tuesday: Thunderstorms after 2 p.m., high of 85°F

Thunderstorms after 2 p.m., high of 85°F Wednesday: Storms return in the afternoon, high of 85°F

Storms return in the afternoon, high of 85°F Thursday: More storms likely, high near 84°F

More storms likely, high near 84°F Friday: Morning rain, clearer later, high around 84°F

Morning rain, clearer later, high around 84°F Saturday: Sunny and calm, high in the mid-80s

What to Do:

Stay weather-aware this week. Avoid flood-prone roads, delay travel during heavy rain, and secure loose outdoor items ahead of storms. If thunder roars, go indoors—lightning is no joke.

