US Marshals apprehend suspect in North Charleston armed robbery case

Arrest of Keama Saulters

A 19-year-old man, Keama Saulters, has been taken into custody in connection with an armed robbery that took place in North Charleston. Saulters was arrested by members of the U.S. Marshals Task Force after being linked to the robbery that occurred on August 6 at a store off Midland Park Road.

Details of the Robbery

According to the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD), the incident began when a victim purchased drinks from the store. After leaving, the victim was followed by three men. One of the suspects pulled out a gun, pointing it at the victim and forcing him into a vehicle, where the suspects demanded his wallet.

During the confrontation, the armed suspect struck the victim in the head with the gun. Despite the violent encounter, the victim managed to retrieve his wallet and flee back into the store to report the crime.

Charges Filed

Keama Saulters was charged with armed robbery with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm during a violent crime. He is currently booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center.

