Underwear-clad attorney’s downtown antics result in arrest at Charleston County Jail: Report

A well-known personal injury lawyer from Charleston, South Carolina, was arrested last week after being found shouting loudly in a public area without his clothes on.

What Happened in Charleston?

Police arrested 53-year-old William Mullins McLeod Jr. on Thursday early morning for public disorderly conduct. According to the Charleston Police Department, McLeod was seen Wednesday night walking near King Street and Murray Boulevard while screaming loudly.

The report said he was only wearing underwear and shoes. When officers approached him, McLeod began speaking in a confusing and unclear way.

Bizarre Claims and Strange Behavior

Police tried to talk to McLeod, but he refused to give his real name and instead said he was “Superman” and “God.” Since he had no ID and gave false names, the police decided to arrest him.

While he was being taken to jail, McLeod kept shouting about random historical events and people from his life. When they arrived at the jail, he didn’t want to get out of the police car and said he wanted to sleep inside it.

Suspected Drug Use

Officers noticed that McLeod had very red and wide-open eyes, was sweating heavily, and was acting very strange. These are common signs of someone possibly under the influence of a stimulant drug, the report added.

Released on Bond

According to jail records, McLeod was released on Friday after getting a personal recognizance bond. This means he didn’t have to pay any money but promised to return to court.

Who is William Mullins McLeod Jr.?

McLeod is a well-respected lawyer in South Carolina. His website says he is a third-generation lawyer, a trial attorney, and someone who supports victims’ rights. He’s from Walterboro and studied at Wofford College, graduating in 1994. Later, he completed law school at the University of South Carolina in 1997 and joined the South Carolina Bar the same year.

He also led the Charleston County Democratic Party for two terms and even ran for governor in 2010.

The incident involving William Mullins McLeod Jr. has surprised many people in Charleston, especially because of his respected position in the community. While the reason for his behavior is not officially confirmed, police suspect drug use may be involved. More details may come out as the case moves forward in court. This event reminds us how even successful individuals can face serious personal struggles.

