Two people were detained after a cocaine bust in South Carolina

Two men were arrested over the weekend in Dorchester County, South Carolina, for their alleged involvement in the trafficking of dangerous drugs—methamphetamine and fentanyl. The arrests were made after quick action by local deputies, thanks to a citizen tip.

What Happened in Dorchester County?

Deputies from the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office were patrolling the Walmart Neighborhood Market parking lot on Dorchester Road in Summerville on Saturday. A citizen approached the officers and informed them about suspicious activity happening behind the store.

The deputies quickly responded and found two men who matched the description provided by the citizen.

Details About the Suspects

The arrested individuals have been identified as:

Maxim Tony Iusico, 23, from Myrtle Beach. He is charged with trafficking methamphetamine and fentanyl. He also faces a charge for carrying a weapon during a violent crime.

David Charles Lord Jr., 48, from Summerville. He is also facing drug trafficking charges similar to Iusico.

What Police Found During the Search

When the deputies spoke to the suspects, one of the men seemed to be under the influence of drugs. According to the report, he was talking slowly, slurring his words, had small pupils, and there was a fresh needle mark on his arm.

The deputies were given permission to search the vehicle. What they found was alarming. Inside the vehicle were:

Three loaded long rifles

Two handguns

Two plastic bags with a shard-like substance (believed to be meth)

Three bags containing a gray, powdery substance (suspected fentanyl)

Sheriff’s Strong Statement

Sheriff Sam Richardson of Dorchester County appreciated the officers for their fast and alert response. He said, “The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office has zero tolerance for individuals who traffic deadly drugs in our community. Protecting the safety, security, and quality of life for our citizens is our highest priority.”

The arrest of these two men shows the serious effort by South Carolina law enforcement to fight against drug trafficking, especially with deadly drugs like meth and fentanyl. Thanks to a citizen’s alertness and the fast action of the deputies, harmful substances were taken off the streets before they could cause damage. This case also reminds the public of the growing problem of drug abuse and the importance of staying alert and informed.

