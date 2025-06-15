Two People Hospitalized After Shooting on South Enston Avenue in Charleston

The Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two individuals hospitalized on Saturday night. The incident took place on South Enston Avenue, near Simons Street. While the victims were shot, their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Details of the Incident

According to Sgt. Chris Stinson, the shooting occurred in the South Enston Avenue area, a neighborhood in Charleston. The victims were promptly transported to the hospital for treatment. Although their injuries were serious, they were not life-threatening, offering some relief to the community.

As of now, no arrests have been made, and police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Authorities have not released additional information regarding the shooter or any potential motives for the attack.

Investigation Ongoing

The Charleston Police Department has stated that they are actively working to gather more details and resolve the case. As the investigation progresses, they have not yet disclosed whether they have any leads or suspects at this time.

Source