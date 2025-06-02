Two local moms created the ideal adventure bag

On a sunny morning on Sullivan’s Island, two mothers with toddlers shared a common problem: finding a beach bag tough enough for coastal life. They wanted a bag that could handle wet swimsuits, sandy toys, and spills — something durable, easy to clean, and safe for their kids. That simple frustration led to the creation of WODA, a Charleston-based brand built on motherhood intuition and a commitment to quality.

A Bag Designed by Moms, for Moms

Erin Jewett, a former nurse, and Britt Gardner, a civil engineer, teamed up to design a backpack that could survive the messiness of family beach days. Erin says, “We knew if we made it, it would change our lives.” And that’s exactly what customers have told them — the WODA Bag has become a “game changer.”

Made from EVA foam, the bag is waterproof, quick-drying, and phthalate-free — meaning it’s safe for babies who often chew on everything. Britt explains, “The nontoxic part was huge for us. Phthalates are hormone disruptors, so avoiding them matters.”

Innovative Features for Everyday Adventures

WODA’s bag is built to last, with a seamless one-piece design, a lockable lid, and a special handle that props the top open for easy packing. Mildew-resistant straps and a flat base help the bag stand upright, making it perfect not only for the beach but also for hiking, gardening, or trips to the dog park.

The founders spent years perfecting the design. Erin shares, “Many factories said the bag was too big or too complicated, but we kept going.” After three years of prototypes, they found a factory in Taiwan that could make the bag with high-pressure EVA molding — a process that creates a durable, seamless product.

Rapid Growth and Expanding Reach

Since launching presales in December 2023, WODA has sold over 3,000 bags in six colors and secured wholesale deals with more than 30 brick-and-mortar stores, including popular retailers like Wonder Works and Palmetto Moon. In 2024, the company earned a utility patent for its unique design.

The founders see WODA as more than just a product — it’s a legacy. “We want our daughters to see us build something from the ground up,” says Erin. With plans for new colors, accessories, and custom branding partnerships, WODA continues to grow with the support of the community that inspired it.

By the Numbers

2 : Years in business

: Years in business 3,000 : Bags sold since launch

: Bags sold since launch 6 : Colorways available

: Colorways available 30: Wholesale store accounts

WODA shows how a simple need, combined with determination and creativity, can turn into a thriving business. It’s a story of motherhood, innovation, and building something meaningful — one beach bag at a time.

SOURCE