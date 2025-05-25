Two Big Lots stores in Berkeley County will reopen on June 5

Big Lots is making a big comeback in South Carolina, including two stores in Berkeley County. The popular discount retailer is reopening its Moncks Corner and Goose Creek locations on Thursday, June 5, as part of a larger relaunch across the country.

This relaunch follows a nationwide effort by new owners to revive Big Lots after the company filed for bankruptcy in 2024 and shut down many of its stores. Shoppers can now expect more deals, a wider range of products, and fresh changes in-store.

Where Are the Stores Opening?

The two Berkeley County stores reopening are:

Moncks Corner : 1013 Old Highway 52

: 1013 Old Highway 52 Goose Creek: 431 St. James Avenue, Unit B

These are part of 70 Big Lots stores reopening nationwide on the same day.

What’s Behind the Relaunch?

The relaunch is led by Variety Wholesalers, a North Carolina-based discount chain known for offering a “treasure hunt” shopping experience. They purchased 219 Big Lots stores after the bankruptcy and have been reopening them in phases since April.

“We’re thrilled to bring the Big Lots! brand back to life,” said Lisa Seigies, President and CEO of Variety Wholesalers. “The stores won’t be perfect at first, but we’ll be adding new products each week as we build towards a big celebration in the fall.”

What’s New at Big Lots?

Customers will notice some changes in the reopened stores. Here’s what to expect:

Remodeled store layouts

New departments , including family apparel and electronics

, including family apparel and electronics Closeout and discount deals

Famous brand products at reduced prices

This new version of Big Lots aims to offer even more value and variety to its customers.

More Stores Reopening Across South Carolina

In addition to Berkeley County, other Big Lots stores reopening on June 5 in South Carolina include:

Summerville

Columbia

Beaufort

Myrtle Beach

North Myrtle Beach

Big Lots is officially back in Berkeley County, and shoppers are excited. With new ownership, better deals, and more variety, the relaunched stores are ready to serve local communities once again. Whether you’re looking for clothes, electronics, home items, or everyday essentials, the new Big Lots promises something for everyone.

So mark your calendar for June 5 and get ready to explore your local Big Lots in Moncks Corner or Goose Creek.

