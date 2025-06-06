Two Alabama males are accused of robbing a guy at gunpoint in the North Charleston Walmart parking lot

Two men have been arrested and are facing serious charges after allegedly robbing a man at gunpoint in the parking lot of a Walmart in North Charleston on Wednesday afternoon.

The Robbery Incident

According to the North Charleston Police Department, the robbery occurred just before 3:30 p.m. at the Walmart located on Rivers Avenue. The victim reported that a vehicle pulled into the parking spot next to him, and a passenger got out and pointed a gun at him. The suspects initially took the victim’s wallet, keys, and phone. However, after stealing a small amount of cash from the wallet, the thieves returned the keys and phone to the victim.

Surveillance video from the store showed one of the suspects standing in line at the money center near the victim before the robbery occurred, leading investigators to believe the suspect may have followed the victim out of the store.

Suspects Identified and Arrested

The two suspects were later identified as Jordan Edward Hooks, 20, and Jared Wilson, 25. After fleeing the scene, the suspects were located and arrested hours later at a hotel on Ashley Phosphate Road.

Charges and Additional Details

Both men were charged with armed robbery with a deadly weapon. Hooks is also facing an additional charge of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Authorities continue to investigate the case, and both men remain in custody awaiting further legal proceedings.

