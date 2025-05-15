Tuesday night’s gunfire on Spruill Avenue left one person hurt

A shooting in North Charleston late Tuesday night has left one person injured, according to police. Authorities are still looking into the matter as the search for the suspect continues.

Shooting Reported Near JR Market on Spruill Avenue

The incident happened just before 11 p.m. on Tuesday. Officers from the North Charleston Police Department were called to JR Market on Spruill Avenue after reports of gunfire in the area.

When the police reached the spot, they found a man who had been shot. Thankfully, his injuries were not life-threatening. He was quickly taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Victim’s Condition and Police Response

Officials confirmed that the victim is expected to survive. His identity and age have not been shared with the public. The police have not provided any information on what may have led to the shooting.

Investigation Still Underway

As of now, no one has been arrested in connection with the shooting. Authorities are continuing their investigation and are likely speaking to witnesses and checking any nearby surveillance footage for clues.

Police have not said whether the victim knew the shooter or if the shooting was random. They are urging anyone with information to come forward and help in the investigation.

Community Concerns

This shooting adds to growing concerns about safety in the area. People living nearby are hoping for a quick arrest and better security in the neighborhood. Although the injuries were not severe this time, residents fear future incidents could be worse.

Gun violence continues to be a serious issue in many cities, including North Charleston. While the victim in this case is recovering, the shooter remains at large. Police are working to gather more details and ensure that justice is served. Anyone with useful information should report it to help make the community safer.

