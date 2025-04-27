Tragic Hit-and-Run in West Ashley – Police Hunt for Box Truck Driver After Fatal Crash

Road accidents are always heartbreaking, especially when they lead to the loss of life. A tragic incident recently took place in Charleston, South Carolina, involving a pedestrian and a box truck. Here’s everything you need to know about what happened.

What Happened?

On Friday afternoon, just before 2 p.m., the Charleston Police Department reported a deadly accident. An Isuzu box truck was turning into Charles Towne Landing from Old Towne Road when it hit an adult pedestrian who was crossing the road.

Response From the Driver

According to the officials, the driver of the box truck stopped immediately after the accident. He fully cooperated with the police investigators at the scene, which helped them begin their investigation quickly.

Impact on the Area

Due to the accident, the main entrance to Charles Towne Landing park was closed off for about two hours. This caused some delays and inconvenience for visitors, but it was necessary to allow the police to carry out their work safely.

Status of the Victim

Sadly, the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have not yet released the identity of the victim as they are still notifying the family and continuing their investigation.

Investigation Is Ongoing

The Charleston Police Department is still looking into the details of the accident to understand exactly how it happened. They have not shared any further information yet, but updates are expected once the investigation progresses.

This accident reminds us all about the importance of road safety, both for drivers and pedestrians. Whether you are driving or walking, always stay alert and follow traffic rules carefully. Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the victim during this difficult time. As the investigation continues, more information may become available in the coming days.

