Traffic Stop Turns Into High-Speed Chaos – What Deputies Found Will Shock You

Police chases are always dangerous, but thanks to the quick actions of officers, a suspect was caught safely after a dramatic pursuit across two counties in South Carolina. Here’s a full look at what happened during this intense incident.

The Start of the Chase

On Saturday afternoon, deputies from the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office tried to stop a speeding vehicle at the intersection of Highway 17 and Highway 45. However, the driver refused to stop, leading to a police chase.

Chase Crosses Into Berkeley County

Instead of pulling over, the suspect kept driving, leading deputies into Berkeley County. The situation became even more serious as the suspect tried to escape the police across county lines.

Suspect Abandons Vehicle and Runs

After some time, the suspect stopped the vehicle and ran into a wooded area near United Drive, trying to hide from the pursuing officers.

Suspect Found Hiding Under House

Deputies from both Charleston and Berkeley Counties worked together to track down the suspect. With the help of a K-9 unit from the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, they found the suspect hiding under a house. The K-9 safely apprehended the suspect, and officers took him into custody.

Charges Against the Suspect

Authorities have not yet released the suspect’s name. However, Charleston County deputies announced several charges against him, including failure to stop for police, second-degree driving under suspension, failure to register the vehicle, not having proof of insurance, and speeding.

Berkeley County deputies will also charge the suspect with resisting arrest.

What Happened After the Arrest

After being caught, the suspect was taken to MUSC (Medical University of South Carolina) for evaluation. Once cleared, he will be formally charged and lodged at the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center.

This event shows the risks law enforcement officers take every day to keep the community safe. Thanks to their teamwork and quick response, a potentially dangerous situation was handled without further harm. The investigation will continue, and more information about the suspect is expected to be released soon.

SOURCE