Isle of Palms

TRAFFIC FIRST ALERT: Washout closes Moncks Corner Road

by Jackson
Published On:
TRAFFIC FIRST ALERT: Washout closes Moncks Corner Road

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. — A road in Moncks Corner has been closed due to a washout, creating traffic disruptions for drivers in the area. Old Mount Holly Road, near Old Moncks Corner Road in Goose Creek, is shut down because of the washout under the roadway.

Officials from the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) are on the scene, assessing the situation and evaluating the extent of the damage. Drivers in the area are advised to find alternative routes as authorities expect the closure to last for a lengthy period.

As this is a developing story, further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

SOURCE

Jackson

Related Articles

After North Charleston Police look into gunfire, a man is charged with several offenses

After North Charleston Police look into gunfire, a man is charged with several offenses

The long-lost bones of Pee Wee Gaskins, a serial killer from South Carolina, were discovered in a box

The long-lost bones of Pee Wee Gaskins, a serial killer from South Carolina, were discovered in a box

After the incident in North Charleston, the club owner was charged

After the incident in North Charleston, the club owner was charged

A man from Summerville is killed in a construction site accident in North Charleston

A man from Summerville is killed in a construction site accident in North Charleston

The Lowcountry is more concerned about the US onslaught on Iran

The Lowcountry is more concerned about the US onslaught on Iran

Juneteenth celebration and parade in North Charleston

Juneteenth celebration and parade in North Charleston

Leave a Comment

© 2025 MyLoLowCountry • All rights reserved
About UsContact UsPrivacy PolicyTerms and Conditions
Home
All Updates
Join
Follow