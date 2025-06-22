TRAFFIC FIRST ALERT: Washout closes Moncks Corner Road

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. — A road in Moncks Corner has been closed due to a washout, creating traffic disruptions for drivers in the area. Old Mount Holly Road, near Old Moncks Corner Road in Goose Creek, is shut down because of the washout under the roadway.

Officials from the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) are on the scene, assessing the situation and evaluating the extent of the damage. Drivers in the area are advised to find alternative routes as authorities expect the closure to last for a lengthy period.

As this is a developing story, further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

