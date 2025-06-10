TJ Phillips, a Charleston radio host, has died, having many wondering what happened

The Charleston area is mourning the loss of a radio legend, TJ Phillips, who passed away on June 8 at the age of 66. TJ, best known as a co-host on TJ & Jessica in the Morning with Jessica Chandler, had been a staple in Charleston’s country music scene for many years. His show aired weekdays from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. and Saturdays on 92.5 Kickin’ Country, where his familiar voice became a part of the daily routine for many local listeners.

Remembering TJ Phillips: A Voice That Became Family

TJ’s death was announced by his radio group, Charleston Media Solutions, who expressed sadness at his passing. “Charleston Media Solutions is sad to announce the passing of TJ Phillips, who died peacefully on Sunday, June 8,” the statement read. However, no cause of death was provided, and the specifics surrounding whether his passing was sudden or expected remain unclear. His fans, many of whom had grown to cherish his voice over decades, were left with heavy hearts and a deep sense of loss.

A Life of Service and Dedication

Beyond his work as a radio host, TJ Phillips was known for his service to the country, and his community-focused nature. Paul O’Malley, the President of Charleston Media Solutions, shared heartfelt words about TJ’s legacy: “TJ Phillips was more than a morning DJ. He was an immensely talented broadcaster, but also a veteran who proudly served his country, a man who constantly tried to make the lives of others better, and a friend who will be greatly missed.”

Before his tenure at 92.5 Kickin’ Country, TJ worked at WEZL from 1990 until 2016, cementing his place in Charleston’s radio history. His deep connection to the community earned him local accolades and recognition from various outlets, including the Charleston City Paper. His extensive career in radio meant that TJ had touched the lives of countless listeners, making his sudden passing even more impactful for those who grew up listening to him.

Shock and Heartbreak Among Fans

News of TJ’s death hit fans hard, with many expressing their grief and reminiscing about the role he played in their lives. “I remember listening to him on the WEZL back in the 90s. R.I.P. to a legend,” one Reddit user wrote. Another fan shared, “I used to listen to him on WEZL when I was riding to middle school with my mom in the early ’90s. Big loss to the radio industry and to the Lowcountry.”

For many, TJ was not just a radio personality but a familiar presence that was woven into the fabric of their daily lives. His voice on the radio became a constant companion, and his absence will surely leave a void in the Charleston radio landscape. As one of the longest-standing figures in Charleston’s country music scene, TJ’s impact on the local community and radio industry is undeniable.

A Legacy of Heartfelt Broadcasting

Though TJ’s life was tragically cut short, the legacy he leaves behind as a broadcaster, veteran, and community figure will not be forgotten. His ability to connect with people on a personal level and bring joy to their mornings made him a cherished figure in Charleston, and many fans will continue to remember him fondly for years to come.

