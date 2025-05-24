Three people have been arrested following a tragic shooting at the West Ashley apartment complex

Charleston, S.C. – Police have arrested three individuals in connection with a deadly shooting that took place during the early hours of May 18 at the Palmilla Apartments in West Ashley.

Officers from the Charleston Police Department were patrolling nearby when they heard gunfire just before 1 a.m. and quickly responded to the scene.

One Person Killed, Two Others Injured in Apartment Altercation

Upon arrival, officers discovered three people suffering from gunshot wounds inside the apartment complex. All were rushed to a nearby hospital, but one of the victims died due to severe injuries.

Authorities say the shooting occurred during an altercation inside the complex. Among the injured was 34-year-old Lucas Ward, who has now been charged in connection with the incident.

Lucas Ward and Two Others Charged

Lucas Ward, 34, of Charleston, faces several serious charges including:

Murder

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime

Unlawful carrying of a firearm

In addition, two other individuals have also been arrested:

A’Mariona Simmons, 19, of Charleston, is charged with accessory after the fact to murder and conspiracy to violate controlled substance laws.

Mario Simmons, 39, of Charleston, faces charges of conspiracy to violate controlled substance laws.

Police have not disclosed the exact nature of the conflict or how the three individuals are connected, but investigations are continuing.

Police Seek Additional Information

The Charleston Police Department is actively investigating and urges anyone with additional information to come forward. You can contact the department at 843-720-2422 and request to speak with the on-duty Central Detective.

This tragic incident has shaken the West Ashley community, leading to one death and multiple arrests. While investigators continue to piece together the events leading up to the shooting, authorities are asking the public for help. Residents are reminded to stay alert and report any suspicious activity that may assist the ongoing investigation.

