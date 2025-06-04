Three males caught in a vehicle with guns face charges, according to the College of Charleston police

Charleston, S.C. – Three men were arrested over the weekend by College of Charleston Police after they were found unconscious in a vehicle with multiple firearms inside.

A’Tavious Flowers, Jorge Calvario, and J’marri McCall each face a charge of carrying weapons on school property, according to jail records.

Incident Details

The arrest took place early on Sunday morning, around 2:38 a.m., when police responded to a suspicious vehicle parked on the roof of the PG Parking Garage on St. Philip Street. The vehicle had been flagged by closed-circuit TV cameras, prompting the response from officers.

When police approached the vehicle, they found the three men inside, all appearing unconscious. Officers also noticed that the driver had an AR-style rifle against his right shoulder, and a handgun was visible in the center console between the driver and the front-seat passenger.

Arrest and Investigation

After approaching the vehicle, police removed the men from the car and placed them in handcuffs. According to the incident report, the suspects appeared unsteady on their feet, had red glassy eyes, and the odor of alcohol was detected on their breath and clothing.

Firearms and Ammunition Recovered

Police confiscated five firearms from the vehicle:

Two AR-style rifles

Three Glock handguns

In addition, officers recovered a significant amount of ammunition, including:

35 rounds of 10mm ammunition

14 rounds of .45 ACP ammunition

Three 10mm magazines

Two .45 ACP magazines

184 rounds of .300 Blackout AAC ammunition

Five 7.62mm rifle magazines

The arrest of these three individuals has raised concerns over the presence of firearms on campus property. College of Charleston Police continue to investigate the incident.

