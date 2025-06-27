Three Lowcountry sheriffs support AG Alan Wilson of South Carolina for governor

A recent discovery at Dollar Tree has left many customers feeling frustrated and uncertain about future price hikes. Kimberly, a regular shopper and TikTok user (@kimberlymichbeauty), found a hidden sign in the pet aisle during her recent trip to Dollar Tree, revealing that the price of fake florals would soon increase to $1.75. The $0.50 increase from the previous price of $1.25 has sparked fears among fans that other sections of the store could follow suit in the coming days.

Dollar Tree’s Price Changes Over Time

When Dollar Tree first became popular, everything in the store was priced at just $1. Over time, the store gradually raised prices, and in 2021, it introduced three pricing models: Dollar Tree 1.0, 2.0, and 3.0. This phased approach began with a price increase to $1.25, and later introduced price ranges from $1.25 to $7, depending on the product.

Although $1.25 became the new standard for many products, shoppers have started noticing that more and more items are creeping toward higher price points of $1.50 and even $1.75. Kimberly’s TikTok video, which went viral, highlighted the recent price hike on fake florals and hinted that more items would soon see similar increases, including cleaning supplies, batteries, glassware, and storage containers.

Shopper Reactions to Price Increases

Fans of Dollar Tree were quick to share their frustrations with the price hikes in the comments section of Kimberly’s video. One commenter stated, “If they keep raising prices, I’m not going to be shopping there – that’s for sure. I can always go to Walmart or Aldi.” Another user added, “It’s funny how they just increase the price on EVERYTHING, while they could roll back the price of a LOT of items to $1 like before.”

Many Dollar Tree fans expressed disbelief over the idea of paying higher prices for certain products that they felt were only worth the original $1 or $1.25 price tags. One user criticized the cost of fake florals, saying, “No!!! I will not be paying that price for those lil dinky florals. They were barely worth $1.25!!!”

Dollar Tree’s Explanation for the Price Increases

Dollar Tree’s CEO, Michael Creedon, addressed the price hikes during the company’s fourth-quarter earnings call in March 2024. He explained that the price changes were part of a strategy to manage the impact of tariffs, inflation, and rising costs. The company has also been negotiating with suppliers and eliminating certain items to adjust to the new economic environment.

Creedon further emphasized that the retail giant had to consider factors such as convenience, value, and discovery when implementing its multi-price strategy. He assured that these price hikes were necessary to navigate the uncertain and volatile market conditions, while still offering value to customers.

Ongoing Popularity Despite Price Hikes

Even with the price increases, Dollar Tree continues to have a loyal customer base. Many still flock to the store for its deals, including name-brand items and low-cost essentials. A former Dollar Tree employee even shared that she continues to shop at the store for certain must-buy items that are often overlooked by other shoppers.

In another viral video, a customer showed off one of the largest Dollar Tree stores in the U.S., where name-brand items, including $20 workout gear, were priced at just $1.25. Despite the higher prices on some items, Dollar Tree remains a popular destination for budget-conscious shoppers looking for deals.

Dollar Tree’s recent price hikes have sparked frustration among loyal shoppers, who fear the price increases may spread across other sections of the store. While the company explains that the price adjustments are necessary to offset inflation and rising costs, many fans are questioning whether the deals are still worth it. As more price hikes are expected, it remains to be seen whether Dollar Tree’s popularity will continue to thrive, or if shoppers will turn to other retailers for their discount needs.

