There will soon be a 66-acre county park on Johns Island

A new county park coming to Johns Island promises to offer the public access to scenic waterfront land, providing a chance to connect with nature and enjoy the area’s history. The park, made possible by local conservation efforts, aims to protect surrounding natural spaces while supporting recreational activities like paddling and hiking. This initiative is part of a larger project to preserve and protect the environment for future generations.

Johns Island’s Development and the Need for Waterfront Access

Back in 2018, residents of Johns Island raised concerns over the growing loss of waterfront access. Decades of development had significantly reduced the public’s ability to enjoy the island’s beautiful waterways. The Johns Island Community Conservation Initiative took action in response to these concerns, working to secure land for public use and preservation.

Protecting Waterfront Land Through Conservation

The Lowcountry Land Trust played a key role in securing 66 acres of waterfront land on Johns Island. To ensure the land remains protected, the Trust worked with the Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission (CCPRC), transferring ownership to the Commission with a conservation easement attached. This easement will help preserve the property, protect its forests and fields, and maintain water quality.

What the New Park Will Offer

The new park is designed to offer public access to the water and promote outdoor activities. According to Phil Macchia, the associate executive director of CCPRC, the park will give people the chance to explore nature, enjoy the waterfront, and learn about the history of Johns Island. The park will also be part of a broader system of protected areas along a new “blue trail” that links different paddling access sites across the region.

Supporting Community Resilience and Nature Preservation

Raleigh West, director of the South Carolina Conservation Bank, emphasized the long-term benefits of the project for both the local community and the environment. By preserving the land, the initiative aims to protect the island’s water quality, promote wildlife habitats, and support recreational opportunities for residents and visitors.

Making the Park Possible

The creation of this park was made possible through a combination of grants, land donations, and funding support from various sources. These include the South Carolina Conservation Bank, the Charleston County Greenbelt Program, the Ceres Foundation, and many others. The Ceres Foundation

