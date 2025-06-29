There is now a new Miss SC teen. This is the winner

This year, 18-year-old Tess Ferm from Charleston has been crowned Miss South Carolina’s Teen 2025. A recent graduate of Porter-Gaud High School, Tess will begin studying psychology at Furman University this fall. She impressed the judges not only with her talent and charm but also with her meaningful goals and kind heart.

Who is Tess Ferm?

Tess is passionate about helping others. She dreams of becoming a child life specialist, someone who supports kids in hospitals. Her journey in the competition was driven by her own life experiences, especially growing up with food allergies, which she shares with her brother.

Her Passion for Cooking and Helping Others

To avoid allergic reactions, her family mostly ate home-cooked meals. Watching her dad cook every day inspired Tess to love cooking herself. This personal story became the heart of her community service project—to spread awareness about food allergies.

Talented on Stage and Off

Tess chose to sing “Tomorrow” from the musical “Annie” as her talent piece. She also had lead roles in her school plays, including Sandy in “Grease” and Sophie in “Mamma Mia.” Tess even included a fun fact about herself in her bio—she can do a pretty good impression of actress Jennifer Coolidge!

Kindness Counts and Future Dreams

At school, Tess started the “Kindness Counts Club” to encourage students to be kind to each other. Her dreams for the future are unique and exciting. She wants to visit a Buddhist monastery, become a motion capture actor, and learn how to walk backwards to give fun college tours.

Scholarship and National Competition

Along with the crown, Tess won a $12,500 college scholarship. She’ll now represent South Carolina in the Miss America’s Teen national competition.

Meet the Other Finalists

Many other talented young women also shined in the event. Here are the top finalists:

First runner-up: Lilykate Barbare (Greer High School)

Second runner-up: Logan Gabrielle Wells (Columbia)

Third runner-up: Madison Harbin (Greenville County)

Fourth runner-up: Cleo Floyd-Johnstone (Greenwood)

Other finalists included Paris Dellinger, Ava Sain, Gracie Arnold, Lola Gantt, Zahmariya Littlejohn, and Katelynn Ochterbeck.

Winners of Special Awards

Preliminary Talent Winners:

1st – Tess Ferm

2nd – Cleo Floyd-Johnstone

3rd – Lilykate Barbare

Preliminary Fitness Winners:

1st – Zahmariya Littlejohn

2nd – Lilykate Barbare

3rd – Logan Wells

Evening Gown Winners:

1st – Logan Wells

2nd – Cleo Floyd-Johnstone

3rd – Tess Ferm

Tess Ferm’s story proves that success comes from heart, passion, and purpose. Her journey from a Charleston high school to winning Miss South Carolina’s Teen is truly inspiring. From her love of cooking to her plans for spreading kindness and making a difference, Tess represents what it means to be a modern role model for young people. With her scholarship and upcoming national competition, there’s a bright future ahead for her.

