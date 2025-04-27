Their Killer Still Walks Free – One Year Later, a Family’s Agonizing Wait for Justice

It’s been nearly a year since two young women, Lizzy Zito and Arianna Gamber, lost their lives in a tragic hit-and-run crash in Charleston, South Carolina. Despite the heartbreak, their families and friends are still pushing hard for changes in the law to prevent such incidents from happening again.

Remembering Lizzy and Arianna

Near the access points to the Ravenel Bridge and along downtown Charleston’s busy Morrison Drive, three crosses stand proudly. They are decorated with hearts, butterflies, and touching messages, remembering Lizzy Zito and Arianna Gamber.

On Saturday, family members, friends, and supporters gathered at the spot for a two-hour vigil and protest. It was a way to honour the lives of Lizzy and Arianna, who were only 20 years old when they were tragically killed by two different vehicles, as reported by the Charleston Police Department.

A Year of Heartache and Waiting

April 28 will mark exactly one year since the devastating accident. Over the past year, their loved ones have been filled with grief and frustration as they continue to wait for meaningful action from lawmakers.

Since the tragedy, Lizzy’s father, Frank Zito, and Arianna’s mother, Nicole Gamber, have been leading voices demanding stricter laws to reduce hit-and-run crashes, impaired driving, and reckless driving across the state.

Push for Stricter Laws

Three important bills are currently being discussed by South Carolina legislators:

House Bill 3497 focuses on liquor liability reform, suggesting new insurance rules and training for businesses that serve or sell alcohol.

Senate Bill 244 also addresses tort reform connected to liquor liability, aiming to lower insurance coverage amounts for businesses and nonprofits.

Senate Bill 52 proposes stronger DUI (driving under the influence) penalties, including bigger fines, jail time, ignition interlock devices, and mandatory victim impact panel attendance.

However, Gamber expressed deep disappointment that the DUI law has been delayed until January 2026. With the legislative session ending on May 8, the focus has shifted mostly to the other two bills, leaving families feeling overlooked.

Morrison Drive and Growing Safety Concerns

The area where Lizzy and Arianna died is particularly dangerous for pedestrians. Morrison Drive lacks proper sidewalks, even though there is public parking nearby for those accessing the Ravenel Bridge and bike lanes.

As new apartment complexes and businesses continue to pop up along the road, family members are urging local and state officials to take action to make the area safer for everyone.

Continuing the Fight

The families and friends of Lizzy and Arianna plan to keep their vigil and protest going into Sunday and Monday afternoon. Due to city rules, the group will move to the opposite side of the road to stay safe, as gatherings of more than 25 people require a special city permit.

Even though it takes hours-long trips and emotional days to gather, the families say this is their way of keeping the memories of Lizzy and Arianna alive and making sure the push for justice never fades.

The pain of losing loved ones in a senseless tragedy is something that never fully goes away. Families like those of Lizzy Zito and Arianna Gamber show incredible strength as they continue their fight for justice and safer roads. With their voices, they hope to bring about real change in South Carolina’s laws, so that no other family has to suffer the same heartache. Their efforts are a reminder that every life matters and that change is possible when people come together for a cause.

