The tornado warning for Lowcountry counties has expired, but the severe thunderstorm warning remains valid

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. — The tornado warning for Charleston and Colleton counties has expired as of 10:04 a.m. However, a severe thunderstorm warning remains in effect for Berkeley, Colleton, Charleston, and Dorchester counties until 10:45 a.m.

Tornado Warning Details

Earlier, the National Weather Service (NWS) issued a tornado warning for southeastern Beaufort, Charleston, and Colleton counties. The warning was in place until 10:15 a.m., with a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado located over Dale, near Seabrook. The storm was moving northeast at 45 mph, affecting locations like Beaufort, Hollywood, Meggett, Ashepoo, Jacksonboro, Adams Run, Bears Bluff, Dale, Gardens Corner, and Fensick.

Safety Precautions

The NWS advised residents in the affected areas to take cover immediately. “Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a well-built building, away from windows,” the NWS stated. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, seek the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

Ongoing Severe Thunderstorm Warning

A separate severe thunderstorm warning remains active for Beaufort and Colleton counties until 10:30 a.m. Residents should remain alert for potential storm hazards.

For the latest weather updates and alerts, be sure to download the News 2 app and the Storm Team 2 app for real-time information.

