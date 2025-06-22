The spectators and fishermen on Shem Creek are captivated by the Charleston Cobia Cup

The 2025 Charleston Cobia Cup kicked off this weekend under the blazing Lowcountry sun, attracting a lively group of anglers eager to reel in the biggest and best cobia — a prized gamefish known for its impressive size, delicious flavor, and tough fight. The tournament, hosted at Saltwater Cowboys on Shem Creek, brought together 40 boats and fierce competition for a $45,000 grand prize.

A Community and Cultural Tradition

“Cobia fishing is kind of a cultural thing here,” said Jason Broach, Assistant Marine Scientist with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (DNR). The fish can grow over 100 pounds and are among the best-tasting fish in the ocean, making them a sought-after catch. Charleston’s estuaries host a genetically unique population of cobia, adding an extra layer of significance to the tournament.

Beyond the competition, conservation efforts play a key role in the event. Anglers were encouraged to submit fin clips from their catches, contributing valuable data on the fish’s age, genetics, and sustainability. According to Broach, “This is more than just a tournament. It’s a chance to study a special species and help preserve it for future generations.”

Tournament Day: Calm Seas, Big Fish

Despite a storm delay earlier in the month, the weekend event went off without a hitch. Calm seas and sunny skies greeted the crews of boats like Renegade, Daymaker, and Bros, all on the hunt for cobia in waters up to 30 miles offshore. The event saw anglers battling through both fish and challenging conditions, with some experiencing the chaos firsthand.

“I got a hook in my palm mid-fight,” said Ethan Young, currently holding the lead with a 31-pound cobia. “It was chaos out there, but that’s why we do it.” Young, alongside his fishing partner Ryan Howard, used a combination of chum and chunk bait to lure the fish, which are known to cruise just beneath the surface.

“It’s like paradise out here,” Howard said. “I fish for a living, but this tournament is special. Good people, good fish, and it’s giving back.”

A Family-Friendly Event with a Purpose

Tournament Director Brian Roberts highlighted that the Cobia Cup has quickly become one of the most anticipated events on the East Coast fishing calendar. “We’ve got families, kids, professional guides, and weekend warriors — all coming together for the same goal,” Roberts said. The event’s relaxed vibe, combined with great food, energy, and a scenic view at Saltwater Cowboys, has made it a favorite for participants and spectators alike.

The tournament also benefits the Waddell Mariculture Center, a nonprofit that focuses on replenishing fish stocks in South Carolina’s waters. Thanks to funds from the tournament and ongoing license fees and donations, DNR has been able to release more than 100,000 cobia into the state’s waters since 2002.

The Big Win

As the tournament came to a close, Howard and Young emerged victorious, ultimately claiming the top prize and reeling in the winning cobia. Their teamwork and expertise were crucial in securing the win, but it was clear that the event’s focus was more about camaraderie and conservation than just the prize money.

The Charleston Cobia Cup not only celebrates the thrill of the catch but also emphasizes the importance of protecting local marine life for future generations. With its mix of fierce competition, friendly atmosphere, and community involvement, the Cobia Cup continues to shine as one of Charleston’s premier fishing events.

