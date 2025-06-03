The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a low pressure system for potential development off the southeast coast

Hurricane season officially started on June 1, and the National Hurricane Center (NHC) is already keeping an eye on a low pressure area off the southeastern coast of the United States. This early activity marks the beginning of the season’s watchfulness.

Current Weather Update

As of 2 p.m. Monday, the NHC reported a non-tropical low pressure system expected to form near or just offshore of the U.S. coast within the next few days. The system could slowly develop subtropical or tropical features as it moves northeast at speeds between 10 and 15 mph.

Potential Impact

Right now, forecasters say there is only a 10% chance that this system will develop into a tropical or subtropical storm over the next seven days. It’s not yet clear if this system will affect the Southeast with significant weather.

While the low pressure area is being monitored closely, the risk of immediate impacts remains low. Residents in the southeastern U.S. should stay informed as hurricane season unfolds and updates are provided.

