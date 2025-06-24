The long-lost bones of Pee Wee Gaskins, a serial killer from South Carolina, were discovered in a box

In a chilling discovery, the remains of Martha Ann Dicks, a 19-year-old woman murdered by notorious serial killer Donald “Pee Wee” Gaskins, have been found in a storage closet at the College of Charleston. These bones, long thought lost, were found in a box and identified as Dicks’ remains after years of mystery surrounding her death.

Discovery and Identification

The remains were discovered by Sumter County Coroner Robert “Robbie” Baker at a recent coroner’s conference. Upon opening the box, Baker immediately realized the significance of what he had found. Inside, he found portions of Dicks’ skull, arm, and leg bones along with numerous small fragments. Research into old files and records, including newspaper clippings and police reports, confirmed that these remains belonged to Martha Ann Dicks.

Dicks had disappeared in the summer of 1971, and her disappearance was directly linked to Gaskins, one of South Carolina’s most infamous serial killers. Baker said he was able to identify the bones after looking through files and understanding the connection between Dicks, Gaskins, and his other victims.

Gaskins’ Modus Operandi and Dicks’ Murder

Gaskins, who became known for his brutal killings, murdered Dicks because she was allegedly involved in drug activity related to his niece and another young woman, both of whom he also killed. According to Baker, Gaskins had a “moral code” in certain areas, and he likely killed Dicks to punish her for her role in these activities.

Gaskins is said to have poisoned Dicks by spiking her drink with a chemical used by photographers to develop pictures. After she succumbed to the poison, Gaskins disposed of her body in a remote ravine area near Sumter, where he had also buried other victims.

The Long Road to Finding the Remains

The bones were originally sent to the College of Charleston for forensic study in the 1970s, but their location was lost over time. As part of the ongoing effort to identify and return long-missing remains to their families, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal and Coroner Baker tracked down the bones and returned them to Sumter County, where they belonged.

The remains had been handled by several individuals and organizations over the years, including the late Ted Rathbun, a legendary forensic anthropologist, who initially received them. Eventually, they were transferred to the College of Charleston, where they remained in storage.

Gaskins’ Continued Impact

Donald “Pee Wee” Gaskins’ story continues to haunt the public long after his execution. Gaskins was convicted of 14 murders, and his crimes were used as key evidence in his 1983 death penalty trial. His execution in 1991 did not mark the end of his infamous legacy; instead, his actions continue to resurface, including the discovery of Dicks’ remains decades later.

Dick Harpootlian, an attorney who helped convict Gaskins, is publishing a book on Gaskins’ life and crimes in December. He reflects on how the “story refuses to die,” with the discovery of Dicks’ remains serving as a disturbing reminder of Gaskins’ long-lasting impact on the community.

A “Silver Lining” for Dicks’ Family

While the discovery of the remains is a tragic event, there is a bittersweet moment of closure for Dicks’ family. Since the remains were found, three nieces, a nephew, and Dicks’ younger brother have come forward to connect with the coroner and others involved in the case. The Sumter Casket Co. has donated a casket for Dicks, and local authorities are working to secure a cemetery plot for her.

Baker described the situation as having a “silver lining,” allowing relatives who hadn’t spoken in 50 years to reconnect and find closure for a long-lost family member. Despite the tragedy of Dicks’ murder, the discovery of her remains has given her family the chance to mourn and memorialize her properly.

The discovery of Martha Ann Dicks’ remains is the latest twist in the grim legacy of Donald “Pee Wee” Gaskins. For years, these bones were thought lost, but their return has brought closure to a family that had long been searching for answers. While Gaskins’ story may have ended with his execution, the haunting effects of his crimes continue to echo through the years, as new pieces of his gruesome past continue to surface.

