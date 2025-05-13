The family of the 10-year-old victim in the South Carolina vehicle attack has spoken out

A peaceful day turned into a nightmare for the Czuar family when a car drove into a group of people on Sullivan’s Island, injuring two children and a substitute teacher. One of the young victims, 10-year-old Tanner Czuar, is now sharing his story of survival while his family calls for justice and better protection for children.

Tanner’s Brave Escape

Tanner Czuar, just 10 years old, managed to survive a horrifying moment that could have taken his life. As a car came speeding toward him, he quickly dropped to the ground. This brave act likely saved his life. The driver, identified as Justin Collin Adams, hit two others during the attack—including a substitute teacher who was shielding students from harm.

Tanner’s mother, Kaitlyn Czuar, says the experience has shaken their family to the core. “God saved me,” Tanner said when recalling the incident. His mother added, “If this happened to us, it can happen to anybody.”

Family Demands Justice and Better Laws

Kaitlyn and her husband Jason are now urging lawmakers to take stronger steps against violent crime, especially when it affects children. They believe that more action is needed, including improvements in mental health care and tougher laws to stop these acts before they happen.

“We can’t live in fear,” said Kaitlyn. “No parent should worry that a simple school day could turn into a life-threatening event.”

Jason also emphasized the need for change: “This is bigger than just our family. It doesn’t matter where you live or who you are—this kind of violence can find anyone. That’s why we need better laws and stronger protections.”

A Heroic Teacher Still Recovering

While Tanner is doing well, the adult victim in the attack remains in the hospital. She is a substitute teacher and a mother who took action to protect the children around her. According to the family, she has undergone two surgeries so far and is still recovering.

“She didn’t think of herself,” said Kaitlyn. “She put those kids first. She is a true hero.”

The family asks the community to pray for the teacher’s full recovery and strength as she continues to heal.

Faith and Community Support

Despite the trauma, the Czuar family says their faith and the support of their community have helped them heal emotionally. They believe that this tragedy has not only brought them closer together but has also strengthened their relationship with God.

Jason shared, “If this situation helps lead even one person to Christ, that would be the greatest gift we could ever ask for.”

Ongoing Investigation

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the incident. They are still collecting witness statements and say that more charges may be filed against the accused driver, Justin Collin Adams.

The community now waits for justice, hoping that this terrible event will lead to change and stronger safety measures for children and families across South Carolina.

This shocking car attack on Sullivan’s Island has not only caused pain and fear but also sparked a passionate call for change. The Czuar family’s courage in speaking out has highlighted the need for stricter laws and better mental health support. While Tanner’s quick thinking saved his life, the family—and the entire community—now hopes for healing, justice, and a safer future for all children.

