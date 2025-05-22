The family of a late student seeks an honorary diploma while the school organizes a memorial during graduation

In Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, the family of Brady Lee is still grieving two years after losing their son to carbon monoxide poisoning. Now, they are asking his high school to honour him with an honorary diploma during what would have been his graduation ceremony.

A Life Cut Short

Brady Lee was just finishing his 10th-grade year at Lucy Beckham High School when he passed away in his car. The cause of death was confirmed to be carbon monoxide poisoning—a tragic and unexpected accident that shook his family and friends.

His mother, Kirsten Lee, has since been pushing for the school to honour his memory with more than just words. She shared her hope that the school would allow one of Brady’s friends to walk across the stage on his behalf and accept a symbolic diploma.

The School’s Response

In an email from Lucy Beckham High School’s principal, the family was told that Brady would be remembered during the graduation ceremony with a moment of silence. His photo will also be included in the graduating class’s yearbook.

However, the school explained they cannot issue an honorary diploma because Brady did not complete the required academic credits. “As per our district and state requirements, a diploma is granted only to students who complete all academic and credit requirements prior to graduation,” the message stated.

A Mother’s Frustration

Kirsten Lee expressed her disappointment. “He hadn’t received enough credits clearly, because he doesn’t have the ability to, because he is not alive,” she said.

Although the school has honoured Brady in other ways, including planting a tree on campus in his memory, his mother says it doesn’t feel like enough. She shared that she is trying to move forward from the tragic loss but remains hurt by the school’s decision.

“I’m angry. I lost a son in the freakiest of ways, but I really had to get over the anger of the school,” she said.

Remembering Brady

Despite the district’s policy, the Lee family continues to advocate for a small but meaningful gesture—one that they believe would bring closure to both the family and Brady’s classmates. While official rules prevent a diploma from being awarded, their request highlights how families seek lasting ways to remember their loved ones in school communities.

The story of Brady Lee is a reminder of how deeply loss can affect families and why simple recognitions like an honorary diploma can hold great emotional value. While the school stands by its policies, the family’s call for a more personal tribute has drawn attention to how institutions can respond with both rules and compassion.

