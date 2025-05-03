The death of longtime paramedic and Division Chief Terry Kindred is mourned by Charleston County EMS

The Charleston County first responder community is grieving the unexpected death of Division Chief Terry Kindred, a respected EMT who dedicated over two decades to saving lives and mentoring fellow emergency personnel.

A Career of Dedication and Service

Terry Kindred, 53, passed away on April 30, leaving behind a legacy of compassion, leadership, and integrity. The cause of his death has not been made public.

Kindred began his career with Charleston County EMS in 2002 as an EMT. Through hard work and unwavering commitment, he rose through the ranks, eventually becoming a division supervisor in 2021. His colleagues say he was more than just a skilled professional—he was a steady leader, a mentor, and a friend.

A Legacy Remembered

In a heartfelt statement shared by Charleston County EMS on May 1, officials expressed their deep sorrow:

“The impact he made — both professionally and personally — is immeasurable and will be deeply missed… Let us honor Terry’s legacy by continuing to serve with the same strength, kindness, and dedication he exemplified every day.”

Kindred’s passing has resonated throughout the Lowcountry. Fire departments, EMS units, and law enforcement agencies across Charleston County paid tribute to his memory. Many changed their profile pictures to the Charleston County EMS seal in solidarity and remembrance.

Support from Across the Region

The North Charleston Fire Department also offered condolences:

“Terry was not only a valued member of our team but also a kind and dedicated professional who made a lasting impact on everyone who had the privilege to work with him. His contributions, spirit, and friendship will be deeply missed.”

Remembering the Man Behind the Badge

Kindred is survived by his wife and daughter, who are now navigating life without their beloved husband and father. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help support the family during this difficult time.

Terry Kindred’s passing marks a profound loss for Charleston County EMS and the broader public safety community. Over the course of more than 20 years, his leadership and compassion helped shape a department that many count on during life’s most critical moments. Though he may be gone, his example and the lives he touched will continue to inspire those who serve.

SOURCE