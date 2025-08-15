Isle of Palms

The coroner said that the cause of death for an inmate who died at Al Cannon Detention Center is pending

An inmate who was found unresponsive at the Al Cannon Detention Center in Charleston County, S.C., has been identified as Mary Brucato, 23, of the Ladson area. Brucato died on Monday afternoon, according to Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal.

Cause of Death Pending Autopsy Results

The cause of Brucato’s death is still under investigation, as authorities await the results of an autopsy and further studies.

In a statement, O’Neal confirmed the identification and said the cause of death would be determined once the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) completes its investigation.

Investigation Ongoing

SLED is currently conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Brucato’s death. Further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.

