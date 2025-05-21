The Charleston City Public Safety Committee has sanctioned a youth curfew

Charleston, S.C. – City officials have approved a new curfew for juveniles aged 17 and under, as part of efforts to reduce youth-related crime in Charleston’s Central Business District, especially King Street. The curfew was discussed and passed by the City of Charleston Public Safety Committee during a recent meeting.

What the Juvenile Curfew Includes

Under the new rule, minors aged 17 and below will not be allowed in public areas between:

9:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m., from Thursday through Sunday

Every night during summer months, starting in June

The rule is targeted at large groups of teens seen causing disturbances and crimes in the city’s downtown areas, especially at night.

Why the City Is Taking Action

Mayor William Cogswell explained that the problem has grown more serious:

“These are not kids just going home from work or school,” Cogswell said. “We’re seeing groups of 20, 30, sometimes even 40 teens gathering in parking lots and on street corners.”

He said there have been over 40 incidents recently, including:

Narcotics possession

Aggravated assault

Robberies

Car thefts

Exceptions to the Rule

There are a few exceptions to the curfew. Minors will be allowed outdoors during curfew hours if they are:

Going to or coming from work

Attending a supervised or sponsored event

Facing a medical or personal emergency

Exercising First Amendment rights, such as peaceful protests

City Takes a Proactive Approach Before Summer

Officials say the curfew is necessary as school holidays begin and more teens head downtown.

“Summer is really when you see these things spike,” Mayor Cogswell said.

He also added that curfews in nearby areas have pushed more young people into Charleston’s central locations, such as King Street.

What Happens Next

The curfew proposal has been amended to include:

Expansion of the enforcement zone toward East Bay Street

Adding June to the enforcement schedule

The next step is for the ordinance to go before Charleston City Council for a full vote in May.

Charleston city leaders are taking serious steps to prevent youth crime, especially with the summer months approaching. With a rise in incidents involving teens downtown, this curfew aims to keep the city safer, both for residents and young people themselves. While it won’t apply to everyone, the rule is meant to control late-night gatherings that have led to violence and illegal activities in the past. If passed by the city council, this curfew could go into effect very soon.

