The cast of the Netflix series “Outer Banks” was spotted filming the show’s last season

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The cast and crew of the hit Netflix series Outer Banks are back in Charleston, filming for the show’s highly anticipated fifth and final season. Locals have spotted “Pogues” and “Kooks” running around the city, with filming taking place at various iconic locations throughout the Lowcountry.

Outer Banks Season 5 in Production

On June 20, Netflix announced via an Instagram post that Outer Banks season 5 is officially back in production. “Summer time and OBX 5 is back in production,” the caption read, signaling the return of the fan-favorite series for its final season.

Charleston residents have been quick to share their sightings of the cast and crew filming around the city. Social media users have mentioned seeing the team at spots like Shem Creek, the Old Village, and Pitt Street in Mount Pleasant. One Instagram user shared, “Saw them on the docks next to The Wreck yesterday. Sitting in OBX chairs,” while another added, “I just saw them filming today!!!”

Filming Locations in Charleston

Throughout previous seasons, Outer Banks has showcased various stunning Lowcountry locations, and season 5 is no exception. Notable spots in Charleston that have appeared in the show include King Street, the Battery, Kiawah Island Golf Resort, Lowndes Grove, and May Forest State Park. Fans of the show are eagerly anticipating what other local landmarks will make an appearance in the final season.

A Bittersweet Finale

The creators of Outer Banks, Josh Pate, Jonas Pate, and Shannon Burke, shared their excitement and emotion about returning for the show’s last season. In a statement to Tudum by Netflix, they said, “We are over the moon to be setting out on one last trip with the Pogues. Being back on set with our cast for this final round is nothing short of bittersweet and surreal. We can’t wait to show everyone what we have in store this season — it’s going to be a wild ride…”

Release Date for Outer Banks Season 5

While Netflix has not announced an exact release date for season 5, they have confirmed that it will premiere sometime in 2026. Fans of the show will have to wait a bit longer for the final season, but with filming underway in Charleston, it’s clear that the Pogues’ final adventures will be worth the wait.

