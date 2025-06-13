The board has calculated that the cost of repairing Dockside Condos will be over $151 million

A downtown Charleston condo building, once home to many residents, now stands empty after being declared unsafe earlier this year. The Dockside Condominiums on Concord Street were evacuated in February 2025 due to serious structural concerns, and now, the estimated repair cost is staggering—around $151 million.

Sudden Evacuation Leaves Residents in Limbo

The evacuation happened quickly, giving residents little time to collect their belongings. Some have since been allowed to go back and retrieve personal items, but there’s still no word on when—or if—they’ll be able to move back in.

Many families are now facing tough decisions, especially as the repair costs are expected to be covered by the condo owners themselves.

Who Will Pay for Repairs?

The Dockside Board of Directors confirmed that the $151 million bill would be the responsibility of the unit owners if they choose to move forward with restoring the building. This decision has left many owners uncertain about their financial futures.

In a statement, the board said it’s committed to open communication and transparency as they work with residents to find the best solution.

No Set Timeline for Return

As of now, there is no fixed timeline for when a final decision on the repairs will be made, or when residents may return to their homes. The building remains uninhabitable, and owners continue to wait for updates.

The situation at Dockside Condos is a serious and complex one. With safety concerns pushing families out and a $151 million repair price tag hanging over their heads, owners are left waiting for answers. As the board continues discussions, residents hope for clarity and support in making what could be the biggest housing decision of their lives.

