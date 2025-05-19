Sunday flight from CHS lands shortly after departure with ‘potential technical issue’

North Charleston, South Carolina – An American Airlines flight from Charleston International Airport had to return shortly after takeoff on Sunday morning due to a possible mechanical issue, officials confirmed.

Flight Details and Incident

Flight 2144 was scheduled to fly from Charleston to Miami, Florida, departing at 10:32 a.m.. There were 127 passengers and five crew members on board.

About five minutes after takeoff, while climbing, passengers heard a loud bang followed by a metal screeching sound, and the plane suddenly veered to the left.

One passenger described the tense moments:

“People started screaming and crying. It felt like the plane was tilted for a very long time.”

Pilot’s Calm Response

The captain informed the passengers that they had lost power in the left engine but assured everyone that he was trained for such emergencies and planned to make an emergency landing back at Charleston using the remaining engine.

Emergency responders including ambulances and fire trucks were ready at the airport when the plane landed safely and taxied to the gate under its own power.

Passengers’ Reactions

Megan Willens, a passenger on the flight, described the experience as the scariest thing she ever went through. She said:

“My legs flew in the air, my arms flew in the air. We dropped altitude, we fell. I thought I was going to die.”

Another passenger helped her take deep breaths, and during the descent, Willens was able to call her daughter.

She said the incident felt like an explosion in the air, unlike any normal turbulence or noise on the ground.

Airline Response and Aftermath

The plane, an Airbus A319, has been taken out of service for inspection. American Airlines said they are working on helping customers reach their destinations, but some passengers reportedly faced delays of several days for rebooking.

An airline representative said,

“We never want to disrupt our customers’ travel plans and we apologize for the inconvenience.”

Willens chose not to wait for rebooking and was comforted by friends at the airport. She said her body shook for more than an hour after getting off the plane and now feels hesitant to fly again.

The emergency return of American Airlines Flight 2144 to Charleston was a frightening experience for passengers, but thanks to the pilot’s calm handling, the plane landed safely. While the mechanical issue is under investigation, passengers continue to recover from the shock of the incident

