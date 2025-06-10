Sullivan’s Island Fish Fry returned in late June

Sullivan’s Island, S.C. – The 76th annual Fish Fry benefiting the Sullivan’s Island Fire and Rescue is set to take place later this month, continuing its long-standing tradition of supporting the local fire department. This year’s event will be held on Saturday, June 28, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Fish Fry Shack.

A Community Tradition

The Fish Fry has been a cherished event since it first began in 1948 as a fundraiser for the local fire department. Over the years, it has become an integral part of the Sullivan’s Island community. The event not only brings residents together for a fun and festive evening, but it also raises crucial funds for the fire and rescue team. The money raised is often used to purchase new equipment and support training efforts for the department.

A Delicious Meal and Live Entertainment

As always, attendees can enjoy a delicious meal for just $5, which includes a few pieces of fish, coleslaw, and hushpuppies. Adding to the lively atmosphere, local band Flower’s Moustache will provide live music throughout the event, making it a fun outing for the whole family.

Supporting a Local Cause

The annual Fish Fry is a great way for the community to support the Sullivan’s Island Fire and Rescue while enjoying a tasty meal and good company. Whether you’re a long-time resident or a visitor, it’s a perfect way to experience the spirit of Sullivan’s Island and contribute to a great cause.

