Sparks Fly in Charleston as Widespread Panic Overtakes the Lowcountry [Videos]

Charleston, S.C. – Legendary jam band Widespread Panic brought their powerful sound to the Lowcountry on Friday night for the first of two high-energy shows at Credit One Stadium. Fans were treated to rare songs, deep jams, and soulful covers during a performance that proved the band is still at the top of their game.

A Night of Surprises, Old Favourites, and Rare Gems

Widespread Panic came in hot from Nashville, and Charleston fans felt the energy right from the start. The band kicked things off with the smooth rhythms of “Wondering”, followed by a gritty cover of Willie Dixon’s “Weak Brain, Narrow Mind.” They smoothly returned to their own collection with a funky “Little by Little.”

Things took a thoughtful turn with “Up All Night”, leading into a peaceful version of “C. Brown”. But the real fire came when bassist Dave Schools took over vocals on “Sleeping Man” by Vic Chesnutt. He added heavy, politically charged lyrics, drawing strong reactions from the crowd.

They wrapped up the first set with a classic blues cover, “Good Morning Little Schoolgirl”, where frontman John Bell (JB) added his own flavor. Then the band rolled into “Old Neighborhood” and closed out the set with the fun, fast-paced “Love Tractor.” JB cleverly mixed lyrics from both songs, delighting longtime fans.

A Special Second Set Featuring a Rare Song

The second set opened with a surprise — “Sparks Fly”, a song from 2003’s Ball album, played for only the sixth time ever. The last time was 20 years ago in Pittsburgh. The crowd knew they were witnessing something truly special.

From there, the band moved into Bloodkin’s “Henry Parsons Died”, then let JoJo Hermann take the lead vocals for “Tackle Box Hero.” The band dove deep into a 17-minute jam of “Second Skin”, full of dark, intense musical exploration.

WSP kept the energy flowing with a gritty cover of Tom Waits’ “Goin’ Out West”, then mellowed slightly with “Pilgrims.”

The band built up again with a “Driving Song” sandwich — they played the first part, added “Bowlegged Woman” by Bobby Rush in the middle, then came back to finish it. Finally, they launched into “Saint Ex”, a powerful closer filled with soaring guitar solos and crashing rhythms.

Encore: A Cosmic Finish

For the encore, WSP brought out “Cosmic Confidante”, a newer song from their 2024 album Snake Oil King. It was only the fourth time the band had played it live, and fans loved it. They ended the night on a high note with the crowd favorite “Tall Boy,” leaving everyone buzzing for night two.

Widespread Panic’s first night in Charleston was a perfect mix of old-school jams, deep cuts, and passionate performances. With rare songs like “Sparks Fly” and the heartfelt “Cosmic Confidante,” it was a night the Good People of Charleston won’t forget. The band returns for a second show tonight — and if Friday was any sign, it’s going to be another amazing night of live music. Until then, stay safe, look out for each other, and have a ball, y’all!

