Shocking Footage: SC Highway Patrol Chase Ends in Tragedy

A serious accident happened in Charleston, South Carolina, after a traffic stop turned into a high-speed chase. The crash left one person dead and several others injured. Here’s a full update on what happened and what drivers in the area need to know.

High-Speed Chase After Traffic Stop Attempt

On Saturday afternoon, North Charleston Police tried to pull over a U-Haul truck near Dorchester and Meeting Street Roads just before 5 p.m. According to police spokesperson Harve Jacobs, the truck’s driver refused to stop and sped off down Dorchester Road, heading toward Interstate 26 East.

Police End Pursuit, But Crash Follows

The chase continued until the truck turned onto King Street. At that point, officers decided to stop the pursuit around the Columbus and King Streets area. However, the driver didn’t stop. They kept going down Columbus Street and onto Meeting Street, where they crashed shortly after.

Officers Rush to Help Victims

Police arrived at the crash site to help the injured. Sadly, one person died in the accident, and several others were hurt. Authorities have not released the identities of the victims yet.

Driver and Passenger Arrested

Police arrested the woman driving the U-Haul and a man who was with her. Officials said both individuals claim to be sovereign citizens, which often means they believe they are not bound by government laws. It’s still not clear what charges they will face.

Road Closures and Traffic Updates

Due to the accident, Charleston Police announced on X (formerly Twitter) that Meeting Street is closed between Mary and Spring Streets. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and take different routes for now.

This tragic accident shows how quickly a situation can turn dangerous when a traffic stop escalates into a chase. As the investigation continues, more details are expected to come out about the charges against the arrested individuals and the full number of injuries. Local authorities are working together to clear the area and keep traffic moving safely. Drivers in Charleston should stay updated on road closures and avoid Meeting Street if possible.

