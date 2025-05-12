Second Sunday and Mother’s Day collide on King Street

Looking for a special way to treat your mom this Mother’s Day? Head to King Street in Charleston, South Carolina, where this month’s Second Sunday event promises a fun-filled afternoon with local shops, food, and live music. This time, the event falls on Mother’s Day, making it the perfect outing to celebrate with your family.

What is Second Sunday on King Street?

Every month, for one Sunday, a half-mile section of King Street is closed to traffic from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. This means no cars, no parked vehicles—just open space for people to walk freely, shop, eat, and enjoy the day.

Local businesses and vendors set up special displays outside their shops. Visitors can explore new stores, see artists presenting their handmade creations, and enjoy tasty food from different vendors. There’s always a festive and relaxed atmosphere, perfect for spending time with loved ones.

Special Events and Offers This Sunday

Since this Second Sunday falls on Mother’s Day, there are even more reasons to attend.

Under the Almond Tree, a popular local store, is celebrating its 8th birthday this weekend. The celebration will include fun games, free giveaways, refreshing drinks, and lots of photo spots under the trees near their shop at 190 King Street, next to Horlbeck Alley.

If your mom loves candles, don’t miss Candlefish on Wentworth Street, known for its library of 100 signature scents. They’re offering a special “buy three, get one free” deal this Sunday.

For book lovers, author Brian Livingston will be at the VIP tent in front of the Apple Store to meet fans and talk about his new book, Folkston. Art fans can also enjoy unique crafts by Kamis Mallula, who will be showcasing her sparkling Caddywampus Keepsakes.

Don’t Worry About the Rain

The weather forecast shows possible rain this Sunday, but don’t let that stop you. Organizers say the event will take place rain or shine, so just bring an umbrella and enjoy the fun no matter what.

To make your visit easier, you can also download a free parking voucher and get more details about vendors by visiting the Second Sunday official website.

Make This Mother’s Day Special

Whether you’re shopping for a thoughtful gift, enjoying good food, or just soaking in the lively atmosphere, Second Sunday on King Street is the perfect way to celebrate Mother’s Day. With live music, handmade art, great offers, and a beautiful setting, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Don’t forget your umbrella and your festive spirit—it’s going to be a day to remember!

