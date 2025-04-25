Road Rage Turns Deadly: Police Upgrade Charges in North Charleston Shooting

A road rage incident in North Charleston has now become a murder case. What started as a fight between drivers has ended in a tragic loss of life. The man police arrested is now facing serious charges after the victim passed away in the hospital.

What Happened in North Charleston?

On Thursday morning, around 7:50 a.m., police were called to the area of Ingleside and Zeppelin Drives in North Charleston, South Carolina. There were reports of a shooting during a road rage incident. When police and emergency medical services (EMS) arrived, they found one person injured by gunfire.

The victim was quickly taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Unfortunately, despite efforts to save them, the person later died from their injuries.

Charges Upgraded to Murder

The suspect, 30-year-old Elliott Antoin Huggins, was originally charged with attempted murder. But now, since the victim has died, the charge has been upgraded to murder. Police also added another serious charge—possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

North Charleston Police Lieutenant Anthony King confirmed that the charges were updated after the victim’s death.

Victim’s Identity Not Yet Released

As of now, the Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not shared the name of the person who died. Officials usually wait until the victim’s family is notified before releasing any personal details.

What Happens Next?

The investigation is ongoing. Police are still gathering evidence to understand what led to the road rage situation and why it turned violent. Elliott Huggins is now facing the full weight of the law, and if convicted, could be looking at life in prison.

This tragic road rage case has shocked the local community in North Charleston. What could have been just a normal day on the road turned into a deadly encounter. Police have taken the case seriously and upgraded the charges to match the outcome. Families are now left grieving, and justice will need to take its course through the courts. It’s a strong reminder for all of us to stay calm on the roads and avoid letting anger take over while driving.

