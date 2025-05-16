Resolution accepted to name junction after 15-year-old murdered in a car accident

Sometimes, one life can inspire real change in a community. That’s what is happening on James Island, South Carolina, as the town moves closer to honoring 15-year-old Gabriel Seagraves, who died in a tragic accident in 2015. Gabriel was hit by a speeding car while riding his skateboard just two days after his birthday. Now, nearly 10 years later, the community is coming together to keep his memory alive and improve safety for others.

A Tragic Loss That Sparked Action

On September 12, 2015, Gabriel Seagraves was skateboarding near Seccessionville Road and Kentwood Circle when a car hit him. The driver was going 50 miles per hour in a 30 mph zone. At the time of the accident, the road had no sidewalks or streetlights, making it very unsafe for pedestrians and skateboarders like Gabriel.

This heartbreaking event shook the community and led to growing demands for better safety on James Island’s roads.

A Step Towards Honouring Gabriel

On Thursday, the James Island Town Council approved a resolution and application to name the intersection where Gabriel died as the “Gabriel Seagraves Memorial Intersection.” The documents will now be sent to the South Carolina Transportation Commission. If they approve, a memorial sign will be placed at the intersection to remember Gabriel and raise awareness about road safety.

Town Councilman Troy Mullinax, who has been actively pushing for the resolution, said the memorial serves two purposes: to remember Gabriel’s name and to remind the town that road safety improvements are urgently needed.

Push for Safer Roads

Since Gabriel’s passing, the James Island Town Council has been working to improve safety on its streets. There have been discussions and efforts to install sidewalks and a traffic light at the nearby Fort Johnson and Secessionville intersection—an area considered dangerous due to its lack of pedestrian infrastructure.

Mullinax mentioned that Gabriel’s tragic death has been the major reason behind these ongoing changes. “He’s the major reason why they’re getting a stoplight,” Mullinax said, underlining the powerful impact of Gabriel’s story on the town’s infrastructure planning.

A Mother’s Hope for Change

Gabriel’s mother, Kim Gibson, is hopeful that this memorial and the ongoing projects will bring lasting improvements. She said that with sidewalks coming back and road safety being discussed again, she feels encouraged. Gibson added that many accidents and injuries have occurred in that area, and she wants safety changes not just there, but across all of James Island.

Friends and Family Remember Gabriel

Gabriel’s close friend, Hannah Smith, was deeply moved by the town council’s decision. She shared that Gabriel touched many lives and left behind memories that are still cherished. “It means the world to me for that to be carried on,” she said with emotion.

Mullinax hopes the memorial sign will be approved and displayed before the 10th anniversary of Gabriel’s death, and what would have been his 25th birthday. It’s more than just a sign—it’s a symbol of love, memory, and the start of a safer future.

The James Island community is showing how the memory of one young life can inspire meaningful change. Gabriel Seagraves’ tragic death has sparked conversations, resolutions, and real plans to improve safety on the island’s roads. By remembering him through a memorial intersection and continuing to push for sidewalks and stoplights, James Island is honoring Gabriel in the most powerful way possible—by protecting others. This effort may not undo the past, but it can surely help build a safer tomorrow.

SOURCE