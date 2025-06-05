Report: An elderly guy was targeted in a snatch and grab robbery in North Charleston

Police in North Charleston are investigating a robbery that targeted an elderly man on Tuesday. The incident occurred outside a business on Northwoods Blvd., where the 83-year-old victim was sitting in his vehicle.

According to the police report, the victim was approached by a man who asked for money, claiming he needed gas for a long drive. While speaking with the victim, the suspect noticed a money clip in the victim’s pocket, opened the vehicle door, and grabbed the clip, which contained approximately $200. The suspect then fled the scene.

As of now, no arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing. Police are working to identify the suspect and gather more details.

This robbery highlights the ongoing concerns regarding crime targeting vulnerable individuals, and authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward.

